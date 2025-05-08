 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 May 2025 Build 18389526 Edited 8 May 2025 – 20:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Game migrated to Unreal 5.5;

  • Reworked Illumination;

  • Reworked Electricity subsystem;

  • Improved Graphics;

Full changelog and plans for future updates at out Discord.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2158211
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link