 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 May 2025 Build 18389450 Edited 9 May 2025 – 17:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings Lampbearers,

Today's update brings further improvements to the co-op experience. As always, thank you for your continued feedback and support. More patches coming soon…

In light, we walk.
The CI Games Team

Patch Notes:

Key Item Acquisition

  • Fixed an issue where the Empyrean Key would not be added to the host's inventory if a joining player who already possessed the key looted it from the chest.

  • Players who previously encountered this issue can now receive the key by joining a session hosted by the player who originally collected it.

Session Stability

  • Fixed an issue that occasionally caused the game to crash when creating a multiplayer session.

NPC Interactions

  • Fixed a bug where Mohlu and other NPCs would not correctly display the "Offer Remembrances" button for joining players in co-op sessions.

Crucible Fixes

  • Fixed an issue causing crashes and corrupted saves when playing Crucibles in Shared Progression mode.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1501751
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link