Greetings Lampbearers,

Today's update brings further improvements to the co-op experience. As always, thank you for your continued feedback and support. More patches coming soon…

In light, we walk.

The CI Games Team

Patch Notes:

Key Item Acquisition

Fixed an issue where the Empyrean Key would not be added to the host's inventory if a joining player who already possessed the key looted it from the chest.

Players who previously encountered this issue can now receive the key by joining a session hosted by the player who originally collected it.

Session Stability

Fixed an issue that occasionally caused the game to crash when creating a multiplayer session.

NPC Interactions

Fixed a bug where Mohlu and other NPCs would not correctly display the "Offer Remembrances" button for joining players in co-op sessions.

Crucible Fixes