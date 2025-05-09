Greetings Lampbearers,
Today's update brings further improvements to the co-op experience. As always, thank you for your continued feedback and support. More patches coming soon…
In light, we walk.
The CI Games Team
Patch Notes:
Key Item Acquisition
-
Fixed an issue where the Empyrean Key would not be added to the host's inventory if a joining player who already possessed the key looted it from the chest.
-
Players who previously encountered this issue can now receive the key by joining a session hosted by the player who originally collected it.
Session Stability
- Fixed an issue that occasionally caused the game to crash when creating a multiplayer session.
NPC Interactions
- Fixed a bug where Mohlu and other NPCs would not correctly display the "Offer Remembrances" button for joining players in co-op sessions.
Crucible Fixes
- Fixed an issue causing crashes and corrupted saves when playing Crucibles in Shared Progression mode.
Changed files in this update