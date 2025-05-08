General
- Players who choose to stay independent in The Last Days of Earth now also have to eliminate other non-AI non-allied independent players to win.
- Systemic Reset no longer removes broken, damaged or shaken.
- Summon is now categorized as a buff and is removed (dispells the summon) by Systemic Reset.
Balance
- Reduced Nitro Boost cooldown from 5 to 3.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed removing Abkhan Drey respawning Abkhan.
- Fixed Iok Bile splashes not showing on the proper tile.
- Fixed titans not spawning under certain circumstances in The Last Days of Earth.
- Fixed incorrect Concordat item costs with Market Defluctuation unlocked.
- Minor diplomacy language fix.
