8 May 2025 Build 18389383 Edited 8 May 2025 – 13:26:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

General

  • Players who choose to stay independent in The Last Days of Earth now also have to eliminate other non-AI non-allied independent players to win.
  • Systemic Reset no longer removes broken, damaged or shaken.
  • Summon is now categorized as a buff and is removed (dispells the summon) by Systemic Reset.

Balance

  • Reduced Nitro Boost cooldown from 5 to 3.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed removing Abkhan Drey respawning Abkhan.
  • Fixed Iok Bile splashes not showing on the proper tile.
  • Fixed titans not spawning under certain circumstances in The Last Days of Earth.
  • Fixed incorrect Concordat item costs with Market Defluctuation unlocked.
  • Minor diplomacy language fix.

