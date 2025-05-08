 Skip to content

8 May 2025 Build 18389176 Edited 8 May 2025 – 13:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug fix: When switching maps, the active attack mark of the military camp does not disappear
Bug fix: Strengthening dragon armor increases the dragon's attack
Guidance: The ranch door is blocked and prompt information is displayed
Bug fix: In the urgent trade request letter, the player only needs to collect money and does not need to ship
Value adjustment: The time consumption of tool production is reduced to 75% of the current to increase production speed
Optimization: The port can set a reminder for the arrival of cargo ships
Optimization: When children get milk, they go to the dining table first, followed by the box, and then the ice cellar
Bug fix: There is an issue where there are eggs on the dining table, and residents may eat eggs first and then cooked food

