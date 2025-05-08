Bug fix: When switching maps, the active attack mark of the military camp does not disappear

Bug fix: Strengthening dragon armor increases the dragon's attack

Guidance: The ranch door is blocked and prompt information is displayed

Bug fix: In the urgent trade request letter, the player only needs to collect money and does not need to ship

Value adjustment: The time consumption of tool production is reduced to 75% of the current to increase production speed

Optimization: The port can set a reminder for the arrival of cargo ships

Optimization: When children get milk, they go to the dining table first, followed by the box, and then the ice cellar

Bug fix: There is an issue where there are eggs on the dining table, and residents may eat eggs first and then cooked food