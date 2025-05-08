Furnish Master just got a small update (0.20.1), which fix fixes various of bugs and minor issues with the game.

If you like the game, it would be great if you could leave a review. Reviews really help the game to stand out and bring new players, which is very important for a small indie game. ❤️

If you find anything that doesn't work as expected, or want to share your thoughts and ideas, please let us know about it in our Discord server or Steam Discussions.

Discord server: https://discord.gg/5H9kMjASKu

Steam discussions: https://steamcommunity.com/app/2004080/discussions/

0.20.1 Change list

Only necessary geometry now updates when the editor point is moved, which should improve performance while editing the room

Fixed the issue of no floor collision after attaching a point to another wall in the room editor

Windows now have depth. Some windows were not masked correctly and this also has been fixed

Fixed the possibility of picking up stickers in edit mode

Improved the ability to call the options menu on stickers

Resolved issues with glowing sticker colors

Removed the debug numbers on room height control

Fans can now be toggled through interaction

Replaced the cabinet and sink in the first kitchen furnishing mission

