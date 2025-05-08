 Skip to content

8 May 2025 Build 18389147 Edited 8 May 2025 – 17:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Furnish Master just got a small update (0.20.1), which fix fixes various of bugs and minor issues with the game.

0.20.1 Change list

  • Only necessary geometry now updates when the editor point is moved, which should improve performance while editing the room

  • Fixed the issue of no floor collision after attaching a point to another wall in the room editor

  • Windows now have depth. Some windows were not masked correctly and this also has been fixed

  • Fixed the possibility of picking up stickers in edit mode

  • Improved the ability to call the options menu on stickers

  • Resolved issues with glowing sticker colors

  • Removed the debug numbers on room height control

  • Fans can now be toggled through interaction

  • Replaced the cabinet and sink in the first kitchen furnishing mission

