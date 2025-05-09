Thank you for playing Savage: Ultimate Boss Fight. Here are the update details.
Battle
New Boss Battle Added
- A new boss battle, vs. Flamedor, has been added to Mob Hunt.
Camera Work Adjustment
- A new camera movement effect has been implemented to track the character's position.
Character
Sound Effect Adjustment
- Adjusted the volume balance of sound effects during character auto attacks.
Animation Changes
- Some of the auto attack animations for the Paladin have been changed.
Other
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where the boss would sometimes stop acting during battle.
