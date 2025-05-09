 Skip to content

9 May 2025 Build 18389079 Edited 9 May 2025 – 21:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Thank you for playing Savage: Ultimate Boss Fight. Here are the update details.

Battle

New Boss Battle Added
  • A new boss battle, vs. Flamedor, has been added to Mob Hunt.
Camera Work Adjustment
  • A new camera movement effect has been implemented to track the character's position.

Character

Sound Effect Adjustment
  • Adjusted the volume balance of sound effects during character auto attacks.
Animation Changes
  • Some of the auto attack animations for the Paladin have been changed.

Other

Bug Fixes
  • Fixed an issue where the boss would sometimes stop acting during battle.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2166691
