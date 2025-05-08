 Skip to content

8 May 2025 Build 18389068 Edited 8 May 2025 – 13:46:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Battle Royal can now be joined directly from lobbies, with everyone in the lobby joining at once!
  • Game mode settings now open when creating a lobby, facilitating mode selection
  • Improved Pixel Art drawing performance
  • Improved Drawing Performance for images with a lot of lines
  • Drawing Tool fixes
  • UI/UX Optimizations

