- Battle Royal can now be joined directly from lobbies, with everyone in the lobby joining at once!
- Game mode settings now open when creating a lobby, facilitating mode selection
- Improved Pixel Art drawing performance
- Improved Drawing Performance for images with a lot of lines
- Drawing Tool fixes
- UI/UX Optimizations
Update Notes May 8th
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Draw & Guess Win Depot 1483871
- Loading history…
Linux Draw & Guess Linux Depot 1483872
- Loading history…
macOS Draw & Guess Depot Mac Depot 1483873
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update