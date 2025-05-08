 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 8 May 2025 Build 18388989 Edited 8 May 2025 – 14:46:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello folks!

We've got a surprise for you!

Non-VR mode!

You asked for it, and after years of anticipation, it's finally here! You can now create your own worlds in Deisim without needing a VR headset!

Steam Deck Ready!

Love gaming on the go? So do we! We've made sure Deisim is now fully playable on your Steam Deck. Your divine charge awaits, no matter where you are!

What's Next?

We are now 100% focused on the new Dinosaur update, and we can't wait to let you feed the T-Rex, so stay tuned!

Thank you for your support!

Myron

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Deisim Content Depot 525681
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link