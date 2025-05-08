Hello folks!

We've got a surprise for you!

Non-VR mode!

You asked for it, and after years of anticipation, it's finally here! You can now create your own worlds in Deisim without needing a VR headset!

Steam Deck Ready!

Love gaming on the go? So do we! We've made sure Deisim is now fully playable on your Steam Deck. Your divine charge awaits, no matter where you are!

What's Next?

We are now 100% focused on the new Dinosaur update, and we can't wait to let you feed the T-Rex, so stay tuned!

Thank you for your support!

Myron