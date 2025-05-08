Hey, managers. It's time to get some help for your mart!

Multiplayer

With local multiplayer, you can now play with three other friends, splitting the work and having fun together. Steam Remote Play Together is also enabled, so even being local multiplayer, you can still play with friends online.





Soccer minigame

We have also added a soccer minigame that started just as a ball easter egg, but we had so much fun playing it, that we decided to transform it into a complete local multiplayer minigame.

As always, keep giving all the feedback you have, please! We love it and you really help us to shape the game for the better <3

Next step will be the addition of Staff and First Person Camera. We'll certainly have patches in-between and new smaller things may be added there. Let us know your ideas here or through our Discord Server.

Patch notes 0.4.9.3: