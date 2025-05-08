Hey, managers. It's time to get some help for your mart!
Multiplayer
With local multiplayer, you can now play with three other friends, splitting the work and having fun together. Steam Remote Play Together is also enabled, so even being local multiplayer, you can still play with friends online.
Soccer minigame
We have also added a soccer minigame that started just as a ball easter egg, but we had so much fun playing it, that we decided to transform it into a complete local multiplayer minigame.
As always, keep giving all the feedback you have, please! We love it and you really help us to shape the game for the better <3
Next step will be the addition of Staff and First Person Camera. We'll certainly have patches in-between and new smaller things may be added there. Let us know your ideas here or through our Discord Server.
Patch notes 0.4.9.3:
- Added local multiplayer up for 4 players and Steam Remote Play Together.
- Changed how discount paper selection works to be more in line with other selection systems.
- Fixed gamepad selection pointer not appearing on PC UI.
- Fixed a bug not letting players scroll properly on the PC Shop menu when using a gamepad.
- Fixed some buttons not being translated or stuck at the first language selected.
- Other small fixes for visual or gameplay bugs.
