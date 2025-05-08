Hey there, it's been a minute! ːsteamhappyː

Much progress has been made, yet still much more to do.

I'd love to hear your feedback on the new potions, so feel free to share your thoughts in the Discord!

🧪 Potions & Health

No more infinite potions!

Reworked potion logic, your bottle now has a capacity and needs to be refilled at a bonfire.

New potions!! Strength, Speed, Haste and Absorption are now in the game! For testing purposes, you're getting a flask full of everything on spawn, but this will be changed later on.

⚔️ Combat & Enemies

Merge Shapeshifting : two or more enemies can now merge into a stronger enemy. This looks cool asf and I plan to use it more often in future enemy designs.



Shapeshifters now drop scraps .

Added some enemy spawn animations.

🌼 World Interaction

The Suitcase lets you inspect weapons, check your stats and upgrade cards. Press Tab!



Bonfire lets you brew potions and (soon) enhance your weapons. Light at your own risk, as this will advance time, which makes level boss stronger as the night falls.

Flowers can now be collected from the environment, which can be used to brew potions.

✨ Visual Enhancements

Baked outlines and new VFX added across various elements.

Improved water visuals.

Improved lighting.

🧰 Misc

Temporarily changed the way weapons are changed , currently a mouse scroll.

After every wave , you now receive rewards from a chest .

Tons of refactoring for better scalability.

If you made it all the way down here, thanks for reading!

GLHF 🫡