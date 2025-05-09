We have been waiting for final approval from Steam but unfortunately, last night they failed the submission because we had 'Spanish - Spain', and 'Spanish - Latin America' listed on the store page, but we only had 'Spanish' in the game.

This is especially frustrating as we don't have any spoken dialogue in the game, and the two languages are essentially the same when written.

We resubmitted almost immediately after we received the rejection but we have no way of knowing how long this process is going to take again. It could be another week before we get approval.

Given the importance of appearing on the 'upcoming' lists, we think it's best if we wait for approval and then set a release date for a day or two after that.

I know this will be frustrating for many of you waiting to start playing but you can only imagine how we feel. We lined up multiple sponsored streams to hit this original release date, and now we are stuck in limbo.

We will keep you posted on any updates.