Hey everyone,

Patch 9 is live for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 on PC!

This patch includes various performance optimizations and stability improvements based on player feedback. We've implemented several rendering optimizations to enhance performance on Steam Deck. Additionally, we've updated the default preset and enabled Dynamic Resolution Scaling for more stable performance when using the default settings on Steam Deck.

This patch updates DirectStorage to version 1.2.4 and includes changes that result in improved performance in sections featuring Venom and Symbiotes when the Level of Detail is set to Medium or below.

Thank you all for playing Marvel's Spider-Man 2 on PC and for providing feedback to help us improve the game!

Release Notes (1.508.0.0)

Various performance optimizations related to Steam Deck.

Updated the default preset for Steam Deck to improve performance.

Performance optimizations for Venom and Symbiotes sections when Level of Detail is set to Medium or lower.

Updated DirectStorage to version 1.2.4.

Fixed a bug that prevented players from selecting certain items from the Legend menu on the map when using a mouse.

Various stability improvements.