8 May 2025 Build 18388851 Edited 8 May 2025 – 14:39:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello renovators! 👷‍♂️

Here's the latest list of fixes:

  • The ghost cat now only needs to eat twice to satisfy its hunger and start looking for a new owner.

  • The ghost trap (for incorporeal spirits) is now unlocked from the start and doesn't require an upgrade. The upgrade now reduces its cost.

  • Food purchased from the shop no longer disappears after loading the game.

  • Ambient hauntings no longer turn off the lights as frequently as before.

  • Fixed an issue causing Buzzer Filther to not be photographed by the camera correctly.

  • The song volume of the ending credits is now controlled by audio settings.

  • Other small fixes.

We also welcome Steam community items for Haunted House Renovator! 🎉👻


Here’s a sneak peek at the treasures waiting for you!

Thank you for your ongoing support and feedback! 💙

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1917850/Haunted_House_Renovator/

