Hello renovators! 👷♂️
Here's the latest list of fixes:
-
The ghost cat now only needs to eat twice to satisfy its hunger and start looking for a new owner.
-
The ghost trap (for incorporeal spirits) is now unlocked from the start and doesn't require an upgrade. The upgrade now reduces its cost.
-
Food purchased from the shop no longer disappears after loading the game.
-
Ambient hauntings no longer turn off the lights as frequently as before.
-
Fixed an issue causing Buzzer Filther to not be photographed by the camera correctly.
-
The song volume of the ending credits is now controlled by audio settings.
-
Other small fixes.
We also welcome Steam community items for Haunted House Renovator! 🎉👻
Here’s a sneak peek at the treasures waiting for you!
Thank you for your ongoing support and feedback! 💙
