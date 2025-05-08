Here's the latest list of fixes:

The ghost cat now only needs to eat twice to satisfy its hunger and start looking for a new owner.

The ghost trap (for incorporeal spirits) is now unlocked from the start and doesn't require an upgrade. The upgrade now reduces its cost.

Food purchased from the shop no longer disappears after loading the game.

Ambient hauntings no longer turn off the lights as frequently as before.

Fixed an issue causing Buzzer Filther to not be photographed by the camera correctly.

The song volume of the ending credits is now controlled by audio settings.