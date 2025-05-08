Greetings, WORKSTATION9 operators! We’ve got an update for you.

Today, we’ve released a fix that aims to address several issues raised by the community since the release of Centum. Thank you to those that have raised these with us.

Fixes:

Fixed an issue with the virtual cursor in racing and tictactoe games.

Fixed graphics, sound and OST issues.

Fixed an issues with menu text display.

Fixed issues with displaying hidden folders in the in-game OS during Chapter 2.

Fixed an issue where the "Tanks" game would relaunch when clicking the related email in the in-game OS.

Fixed incorrectly functioning branches in several dialogues.

Fixed typos and errors in the game text across all localizations.

Fixed an issue with achievements wouldn’t unlock properly.

Fixed text scrolling speed in the in-game OS.

Fixed issues with click speed in the in-game OS.

Fixed an issue that allowed players to drag a non-functional rat trap.

Fixed an issue where the game log would stop working at the end of Chapter 3.

Please kindly note that console players will get these changes with a slight delay.

Thank you for your attention to our game, your feedback, and the time you've dedicated.

We sincerely appreciate it — it means a lot to us.