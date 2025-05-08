Greetings, WORKSTATION9 operators! We’ve got an update for you.
Today, we’ve released a fix that aims to address several issues raised by the community since the release of Centum. Thank you to those that have raised these with us.
Fixes:
-
Fixed an issue with the virtual cursor in racing and tictactoe games.
-
Fixed graphics, sound and OST issues.
-
Fixed an issues with menu text display.
-
Fixed issues with displaying hidden folders in the in-game OS during Chapter 2.
-
Fixed an issue where the "Tanks" game would relaunch when clicking the related email in the in-game OS.
-
Fixed incorrectly functioning branches in several dialogues.
-
Fixed typos and errors in the game text across all localizations.
-
Fixed an issue with achievements wouldn’t unlock properly.
-
Fixed text scrolling speed in the in-game OS.
-
Fixed issues with click speed in the in-game OS.
-
Fixed an issue that allowed players to drag a non-functional rat trap.
-
Fixed an issue where the game log would stop working at the end of Chapter 3.
Please kindly note that console players will get these changes with a slight delay.
Thank you for your attention to our game, your feedback, and the time you've dedicated.
We sincerely appreciate it — it means a lot to us.
