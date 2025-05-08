 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 May 2025 Build 18388745 Edited 8 May 2025 – 16:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings, WORKSTATION9 operators! We’ve got an update for you.

Today, we’ve released a fix that aims to address several issues raised by the community since the release of Centum. Thank you to those that have raised these with us.

Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue with the virtual cursor in racing and tictactoe games.

  • Fixed graphics, sound and OST issues.

  • Fixed an issues with menu text display.

  • Fixed issues with displaying hidden folders in the in-game OS during Chapter 2.

  • Fixed an issue where the "Tanks" game would relaunch when clicking the related email in the in-game OS.

  • Fixed incorrectly functioning branches in several dialogues.

  • Fixed typos and errors in the game text across all localizations.

  • Fixed an issue with achievements wouldn’t unlock properly.

  • Fixed text scrolling speed in the in-game OS.

  • Fixed issues with click speed in the in-game OS.

  • Fixed an issue that allowed players to drag a non-functional rat trap.

  • Fixed an issue where the game log would stop working at the end of Chapter 3.

Please kindly note that console players will get these changes with a slight delay.

Thank you for your attention to our game, your feedback, and the time you've dedicated.
We sincerely appreciate it — it means a lot to us.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2625552
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 2625553
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link