8 May 2025 Build 18388730 Edited 8 May 2025 – 13:06:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Difficulty scaling improved for a more balanced experience.
  • Added a cursor color customization option in options menu.
  • Fixed timing issues with some UI elements.
  • Increased global item drop rate by 10%.
  • Implemented achievements for saved kills, prayers and coins as well as score.
  • Resolved various UI issues.

Windows Depot 2115041
