- Difficulty scaling improved for a more balanced experience.
- Added a cursor color customization option in options menu.
- Fixed timing issues with some UI elements.
- Increased global item drop rate by 10%.
- Implemented achievements for saved kills, prayers and coins as well as score.
- Resolved various UI issues.
Patch Notes For May 8th
Update notes via Steam Community
