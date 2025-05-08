-
Added a screen gamma setting.
Replaced Demon Boar with Black Tusker in the swamps.
Revamped the algorithm for finding a proper fishing spot in swamp to account for the particularity of that location.
Added the option for partial delivery to Master of Swamps and Big fish quests.
Changed animal trophies to be locked behind the Craftsman's Nook instead of the Trapper's Camp in the tech tree.
Made villagers follow the player when switching them to companions manually.
Changed the map icon of the Library to look like a book.
Fixed missing voiceover for the Drunken Brawl quest.
Fixed torches not displaying when reequipping on client in co-op.
Fixed an issue leading to improper ocean location selection.
Fixed an issue leading to rivers or lakes being considered as valid ocean location if there's salt water at the bottom.
Fixed an issue where villagers would try to fish in water that is too shallow.
Fixed a case when hungry villagers could be stuck in a loop.
Fixed relocating decorations consuming unnecessary items.
Fixed wrong blade rotation when butchering large animals at the Butchery Rack.
Fixed selling to merchants causing the trading screen to switch to buying.
Fixed quest items remaining in inventory if the players chooses not to help Anna in "A Hearty Request" quest.
Fixed a quest NPC in "Cry me a river" not dealing or receiving damage after some time.
Fixed Peasant's Cap having a wrong name (duplicate of Civilian Cap).
Fixed some of the swamp areas not being considered as such when fishing.
Fixed duping Strange Spices quest item if a dialogue was closed before it's finished.
Fixed Strange Spices quest item remaining in inventory if the player talked to Elder.
Fixed getting disconnected when a Bird Coop is disassembled in co-op.
Fixed a crash when no location was found for casting a fishing rod.
Fixed a rare crash in co-op when connecting to a game.
Hotfix [May 8]
