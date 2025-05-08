 Skip to content

8 May 2025 Build 18388623 Edited 8 May 2025 – 14:06:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added a screen gamma setting.

  • Replaced Demon Boar with Black Tusker in the swamps.

  • Revamped the algorithm for finding a proper fishing spot in swamp to account for the particularity of that location.

  • Added the option for partial delivery to Master of Swamps and Big fish quests.

  • Changed animal trophies to be locked behind the Craftsman's Nook instead of the Trapper's Camp in the tech tree.

  • Made villagers follow the player when switching them to companions manually.

  • Changed the map icon of the Library to look like a book.

  • Fixed missing voiceover for the Drunken Brawl quest.

  • Fixed torches not displaying when reequipping on client in co-op.

  • Fixed an issue leading to improper ocean location selection.

  • Fixed an issue leading to rivers or lakes being considered as valid ocean location if there's salt water at the bottom.

  • Fixed an issue where villagers would try to fish in water that is too shallow.

  • Fixed a case when hungry villagers could be stuck in a loop.

  • Fixed relocating decorations consuming unnecessary items.

  • Fixed wrong blade rotation when butchering large animals at the Butchery Rack.

  • Fixed selling to merchants causing the trading screen to switch to buying.

  • Fixed quest items remaining in inventory if the players chooses not to help Anna in "A Hearty Request" quest.

  • Fixed a quest NPC in "Cry me a river" not dealing or receiving damage after some time.

  • Fixed Peasant's Cap having a wrong name (duplicate of Civilian Cap).

  • Fixed some of the swamp areas not being considered as such when fishing.

  • Fixed duping Strange Spices quest item if a dialogue was closed before it's finished.

  • Fixed Strange Spices quest item remaining in inventory if the player talked to Elder.

  • Fixed getting disconnected when a Bird Coop is disassembled in co-op.

  • Fixed a crash when no location was found for casting a fishing rod.

  • Fixed a rare crash in co-op when connecting to a game.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1812451
