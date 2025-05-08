 Skip to content

8 May 2025 Build 18388603 Edited 8 May 2025 – 12:26:31 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The patch includes the following changes:

  • Fixed pal disappearing bug.

  • Changed autolaunch implementation.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3592311
