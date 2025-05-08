A lot changed in build 81, and that introduced quite a few bugs that I've patched with this build, plus added some improvements and requests:

RALLY and RESURGENCE: At the start of any combat, there is now a Charisma Check (see below) to determine if the party RALLIES, which grants a 20% ACC, 33% MP, and 100% STAMINA REGEN bonus for 5 rounds. It is quite the boon to get it, so take advantage of it when you can.

Once per battle, if your stamina dips below 25%, you character may automatically get RESURGENCE. This will restore 50% of your stamina. This is also based on a Charisma Check.

A Charisma Check is a chance based on the sum of your party's CHARISMA values, +/- 4 based on MORALE, +5 for any Paladins, and -5 for any Rogues. For example, if your party consists of your main character as a Paladin with a 10 CHR plus one Ranger hireling with an 8 CHR and full MORALE, your chance would be 27 (10 + 5 + 8 + 4). Your main character doesn't have MORALE, so their bonus is zero.

XP Scaling: By request, there is now an XP Scaling slider under the DISPLAY page in SETTINGS. This allows you to adjust XP granted for anything in the game, as low as x0.25 and as high as x1.25. If you feel your characters advance too quickly, setting this lower than x1.0 (the default) will slow down your level advancement in the game. Note that this setting is SAVED FOR EACH GAME, so it is possible to have different settings for different games (that goes for other settings such as DIFFICULTY and OLD-SCHOOL MODE). Also note that if you bring up SETTINGS from the MAIN MENU, you won't see this setting (because it is unique for each saved game).

Here are some other changes:

Fixed issue where if hirelings died outside of combat (typically due to BLEED) they would drop their inventory multiple times

Fixed an issue with DISPLACING illusions possibly appearing in void spaces when the creature moves (they will now randomly re-project to a valid spot)

Fixed an issue with SNARE where any of the potential effects (WEAK, STUN, BLIND, CONFUSE) would last 20 turns instead of the normal 2-3 turns

Fixed an issue with the "lurker eggs" job that could have caused a crash at world generation if accepted

Fixed problem with player summons not effectively applying SUPPORT abilities to players (e.g., HEAL OTHERS with Valkyrie)

Fixed issue with some melee-type abilities not granting size difference bonus/penalty if the underlying weapon had a chance of KNOCKDOWN

Further adjusted the lighting model to better accommodate for half walls and solid rock behind crumbling walls and to prevent lighting from static FX going through walls

Some static effects were not blocking LOS or light (e.g., ICE BLOCK, WALL OF ICE)

Fixed problems with the Kidnapping in Evervale job that may have caused the quest to not end properly

Fixed problem with GELATINOUS CUBE that could have caused a crash

The Paladin's DEVOUT skill is now displayed prominently near the top of the list and highlighted in green

The full list can be seen in the release notes: https://www.infinitedungeoncrawler.com/release-notes/

One last note: Steam is good about automatically updating game content, but if you ever see an update notice and your build # (down in the lower-left corner of most screens) doesn't match, check your settings for the game in Steam and make sure updates are turned on. One trick I've found to force it to update is to go to the game listing, then MANAGE, then GAME PROPERTIES. Under LOCAL FILES click on the button for VERIFY INTEGRITY OF GAME FILES... I've found that that will force the update to the latest.