Shujinkou v1.38

Polish / Quality of Life

It's finally here! Demo to Full Game Save Data Transfer for PS5 is out now. You can access this by going to the Options Screen by the Main Menu. If you already have save data that exists in the full game, please note that it will be deleted if you initiate a Demo Transfer. This function is applied to ALL three save slots at once. For those who have waited to transfer their data to the full game, thank you for your patience!

Bug Fixes

Fixed issue with certain Kanji orbs not appearing in the Kanakae Equip menu if the player has collected over 100 Kanji orbs.

Fixed typos and issues in: Momoko's Super Important Mission , New Threads , She Wore Asagao , Herb Remedy , No Such Thing as Ghosts , Something Tasty , and Where's My Sister? .

Added missing helper dialogue for a couple of Youkyuu (quests).

Fixed issue with a selectable choice in dialogue not working properly in Tsunako's second Kizuna quest.

Added better error handling regarding edge cases with Kanakae in Battle.

Fix rare issue with being unable to harvest the Ichijiku (Fig) from a resource spot in Meiro 1.

Miscellaneous

More optimizations make the game load 0.1s faster than before on weaker devices.

Our Biggest Priorities

We want to add a "Fast-Forward" (by holding a certain key) to some minigames so that they can be played and progressed through more quickly.

D-pad issues for movement

We will be taking a short break on polish and fixes for Shujinkou for the next few weeks and focus on other console ports as well as planning the architecture for future Shujinkou-related projects.

Thank you all for your support so far. Spanning all platforms, it's amazing to already see thousands of players around the world enjoying Shujinkou, and we're just getting started!

If you ever encounter an issue or want to get in contact with us, please find us at our Discord server or send us an email!

Julian Rice