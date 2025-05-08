Fixed an issue where selling items did not deduct the items in certain situations.

Fixed text display issues on some pages.

Attempted to fix equipment loss caused by server crashes.

Fixed an issue where Metro did not consume tickets.

Fixed an issue where helmet accessories were being duplicated.

Fixed an issue where firearms could have multiple grips installed.

Fixed incorrect volume display for some medical items in the stash.

Fixed an issue where trackers could not be placed in the stash.

Fixed incorrect stats for the HK51K.

Fixed abnormal positioning of the bullet model in the Flame12 magazine.

Fixed an issue where some perks from facility upgrades were not taking effect.

Fixed an issue where item exchanges required teleporting to the kiosk.