8 May 2025 Build 18388524
  • Fixed an issue where selling items did not deduct the items in certain situations.

  • Fixed text display issues on some pages.

  • Attempted to fix equipment loss caused by server crashes.

  • Fixed an issue where Metro did not consume tickets.

  • Fixed an issue where helmet accessories were being duplicated.

  • Fixed an issue where firearms could have multiple grips installed.

  • Fixed incorrect volume display for some medical items in the stash.

  • Fixed an issue where trackers could not be placed in the stash.

  • Fixed incorrect stats for the HK51K.

  • Fixed abnormal positioning of the bullet model in the Flame12 magazine.

  • Fixed an issue where some perks from facility upgrades were not taking effect.

  • Fixed an issue where item exchanges required teleporting to the kiosk.

  • Attempted to fix an issue where weapons might not aim properly.

