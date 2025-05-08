-
Two levels have been removed from The Village. I wrote down the specific changes below. Main purpose was to improve the overall flow and quality of puzzles. I apologize for the changes...
- Level 14 is removed.
- level 5 is replaced by 13 (Auditorium). Thus there is no longer level 13.
- level 4 is replaced by a new puzzle.
- total number of puzzles is now 82 instead of 84
Other updates:
- Improved level 7 in Springland
- Improved level 11 in Forbidden Temple
- Improved level 3 in The Tower
Update 1.0.5
Update notes via Steam Community
