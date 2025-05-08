 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 May 2025 Build 18388507 Edited 8 May 2025 – 12:39:53 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Two levels have been removed from The Village. I wrote down the specific changes below. Main purpose was to improve the overall flow and quality of puzzles. I apologize for the changes...

    • Level 14 is removed.
    • level 5 is replaced by 13 (Auditorium). Thus there is no longer level 13.
    • level 4 is replaced by a new puzzle.
    • total number of puzzles is now 82 instead of 84

  • Other updates:

    • Improved level 7 in Springland
    • Improved level 11 in Forbidden Temple
    • Improved level 3 in The Tower

Changed files in this update

Depot 3633541
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link