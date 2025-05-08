 Skip to content

8 May 2025 Build 18388492 Edited 8 May 2025 – 12:19:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Improved User Interface:

  • Removed redundant buttons on the computer screen for a cleaner and more streamlined experience.

  • Applied various UI fixes in the settings screen to enhance usability.

Save System Enhancements:

  • Changed the save file location to better align with our upcoming game release.

  • Updated save file format from INI Config to JSON for improved compatibility and performance.

Security and Cloud Integration:

  • Removed offline score storage to mitigate cheating risks.

  • Fixed an issue where Steam Cloud was not properly fetching and loading game settings.

AI Bug Fixes:

  • Resolved an issue where Spinner enemy became immortal and could not be defeated.

