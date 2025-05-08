Improved User Interface:
-
Removed redundant buttons on the computer screen for a cleaner and more streamlined experience.
-
Applied various UI fixes in the settings screen to enhance usability.
Save System Enhancements:
-
Changed the save file location to better align with our upcoming game release.
-
Updated save file format from INI Config to JSON for improved compatibility and performance.
Security and Cloud Integration:
-
Removed offline score storage to mitigate cheating risks.
-
Fixed an issue where Steam Cloud was not properly fetching and loading game settings.
AI Bug Fixes:
- Resolved an issue where Spinner enemy became immortal and could not be defeated.
Changed files in this update