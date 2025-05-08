REBALANCE
Readjusted item spawns in the machine supply room.
COLLISIONS
Fixed a collision hole in the storage room floor.
Fixed some intended collisions on the machine supply room lamps.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
REBALANCE
Readjusted item spawns in the machine supply room.
COLLISIONS
Fixed a collision hole in the storage room floor.
Fixed some intended collisions on the machine supply room lamps.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update