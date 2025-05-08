This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey Leapers!

It's that time again - a brand new open Beta build for Windblown just went live!

This update is a little smaller than our recent Endless Mode and Sanctuary patches, but it adds some pretty awesome things to the game!

We're always listening to, and digesting your feedback, so we thought it'd be great to have an update solely dedicated to it!

Let's take a look at what's coming in our 4th update!

Main Additions

We'll keep things top line for now, so you know what to expect. But diving into this new build will offer some pretty substantial QoL changes!

Memory Deck - Choose which Memories can show up in a run.

Timed Chest - Get to the end of a biome in time for an extra reward.

Incentivized Biomes - When picking a biome, one will offer more rewards.

Performances / Options - Upscaling support added (using AMD FSR 1.0), including on Steam Deck.

New Skins :Bird, Rabbit and Tiger.

Mouse Aiming: Improvements to the algorithm to enhance accuracy.

How to access the beta

Go to your Steam game library.

Right click on Windblown and click "properties".

Select the tab "Betas".

In the first dropdown box select "public_beta"

Click close and wait for the upload to finish downloading.

🚨Remember - Make sure to duplicate your save before jumping in. That way you can revert back to the Default Branch whenever you'd like without locking yourself to the new version before its release🚨

Fan Art

Fluffypuppy

