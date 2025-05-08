📜Dear peasants of Davern!

It is my greatest pleasure to announce that you can now grab your crown, some wine and a controller and go play Yes, Your Grace: Snowfall 👑

YES, YOUR GRACE 2: SNOWFALL IS OUT NOW!

We have poured our hearts into this game and we really hope you like it. Everything you loved about Yes, Your Grace - we turned up to eleven 🔊

The story is filled with twists and turns 🔀

Tough choices at every corner ⚠️

Resource management like you’ve never seen before 💥

See different queue quests ever time you replay ✅

Side quests, side quests and side quests - You loved the agents, they will now have meaningful storylines!

Upgrades, collecting taxes and passing laws ⚖️

Aaaaaand more‼️ the game is filled to the brims with all sorts of improvements

We wanted to thank every single one of you, many of you have been waiting for this game for a long time and supporting us for so many years! Your support has been invaluable all the way and we truly could not have made this game without this support ❤️

We will keep working on the game and update it in the coming months. We have a long list of updates that we will be working on as soon as the launch dust settles.

We really love hearing your feedback - be it good or bad, so make sure to leave us a review on Steam (this is very important for us in the first weeks of launch - it helps to get the game more visibility) ❤️

We really hope you will enjoy the game, we will be available to chat to on our Discord, so come join us here: https://discord.com/invite/yesyourgrace

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1373090/Yes_Your_Grace_Snowfall/