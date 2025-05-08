 Skip to content

Major 8 May 2025 Build 18388336
Update notes

We're delighted to announce the release of Driver Fusion 12.2. This update contains several improvements based on your feedback. We welcome and encourage you to send us your comments and suggestions.

Health check

Batch files are now included to easily install the backed up drivers.

Windows taskbar

You can now open a feature directly from the jump list on your taskbar, which appears when you right-click on the Driver Fusion icon.

Driver cleaner

The cleanable drivers received new entries to be up-to-date with their latest versions.

What else?

The issues that you've reported have all been fixed.

Changed files in this update

Driver Fusion Content Depot 234821
