Hey Everyone!

Thanks for the quick feedback & reports - I have now updated the game with some fixes.

Please let me know if any of the issues persist, or if you have any new ones, and I'll get right on it!

(Edit: Too quick on the trigger, and solved another issue shortly after, so here is 1.302 as well)

==== 1.302 ====

FIXES:

*Fixed Avatars not appearing correctly if having prayed to 2 Shrines with different progress, as it would use the progress of the least completed one.

==== 1.301 ====

FIXES:

Fixed not being able to select characters with a gamepad.

Fixed Achievements for Dragon Shrine repair + all Shrine restored not popping. (also added a retroactive check that should make it pop on first startup if you previously met the criteria).

Fixed some Avatars being able to spawn out in the sea or lava on Oasis and Hell maps.

Fixed issue where a random item could be presented in the leftmost slot of a chest even when not having any empty slots.

Fixed issue where the Money Bags item would be presented before rare+ items and weapons were maxed out.

Fixed events being able to persist through anomaly runs via the Continue portal.

*Fixed a weird text offset on Banish token display.