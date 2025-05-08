 Skip to content

8 May 2025 Build 18388179 Edited 8 May 2025 – 12:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New tab system in the loot menu.

Added tips for progressing through the game.

New character:

Juer: A zombie schoolteacher!

Adjustments and bug fixes.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2666001
  • Loading history…
