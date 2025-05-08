-Fixed a bug when some enemies couldn't move even after the end of paralysis
-Survival optimization
-Changed the original appearance of some interiors
-Added the ability to change the wallpaper in the player's house
-Added sounds for purchasing items and interacting with some items
-Fixed a collision in different locations
-Added a new location near the village
-Updated rain particles
-Added an indication of the name of the item in the description of items
-Fixed the description of one of the daily quests
-Added a new daily quest
-Most spells in survival now attack closest enemies
Changed files in this update