-Fixed a bug when some enemies couldn't move even after the end of paralysis

-Survival optimization

-Changed the original appearance of some interiors

-Added the ability to change the wallpaper in the player's house

-Added sounds for purchasing items and interacting with some items

-Fixed a collision in different locations

-Added a new location near the village

-Updated rain particles

-Added an indication of the name of the item in the description of items

-Fixed the description of one of the daily quests

-Added a new daily quest

-Most spells in survival now attack closest enemies