8 May 2025 Build 18388125 Edited 8 May 2025 – 11:46:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

A small but mighty update has arrived:

🎯 FPS limit added

💥 VFX error fixed

🧱 Level design and obstacle issues resolved

Thanks for your feedback—more improvements coming soon! 💬

