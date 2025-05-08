Introduction

Thank you all for playing the game and sharing your feedback! It means the world to us. We are monitoring your suggestions, comments, feedback 24/7 to see what can be done to improve the general gameplay experience.

Please note that we have seen your multiplayer requests! This is a feature that we are ready to implement, however, we will be looking at the game's current performance to see whether creating multiplayer mode will be viable for us or not. Thank you for your understanding!

Hotfix

Direct artillery hit chance reduced to 20%.

AI turn and card placement speed set to minimum delay.

Don't forget to leave your reviews on Steam! If you are experiencing any technical issues, please, reach out to us via Discord or any other format you prefer.