 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 May 2025 Build 18388043 Edited 8 May 2025 – 12:09:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • controller improvement: use "B" or "Circle" to go back in menus

  • improve HUD controls info

  • AI reaction times improved, now depends on if it is distracted, and the movement direction

  • improve knife collision detection

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3713561
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3713562
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link