Changes:
-
controller improvement: use "B" or "Circle" to go back in menus
-
improve HUD controls info
-
AI reaction times improved, now depends on if it is distracted, and the movement direction
-
improve knife collision detection
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Changes:
controller improvement: use "B" or "Circle" to go back in menus
improve HUD controls info
AI reaction times improved, now depends on if it is distracted, and the movement direction
improve knife collision detection
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update