Greetings everyone,
Our latest and greatest patch has arrived, carrying plenty of fixes and tweaks to improve your BioGenesis and 4.0 playthroughs.
Please find the patch notes below:
Stellaris 4.0.5 Patch Notes
Improvement
-
Converting a planet into a hive world or machine world now preserves the generator, mining and farming jobs. Known Issue: The special districts on these planets do not swap names or icons to rural districts.
-
Void Dwellers, Aquatics and Cave Dwellers now grant their robots the relevant trait when they invent robots
-
Updated multiple Databank articles, such as Buildings, Jobs, Housing, and Resettlement
-
FE buildings have been made available to Wilderness empires (under the same restrictions as normal), and have received an additional biomass cost.
-
The fallen materialist's Master Archive now grants additional research options
-
The spiritualist fallen empire's shrine now offers improved shroud communing
-
Font of Knowledge now includes all of the 4.0 research buildings
Bugfix
-
Fixed Pearl Divers not mentioning both a food and mineral upkeep in the tooltip
-
Fixed some duplicated text on the strong and very strong traits
-
Blocked Behemoths from laying eggs in combat
-
Fixed the Artifact Relay decision for hive minds
-
Fixed the Galactic Market Nomination decision
-
Fixed Fanatical Purifiers and Devouring Swarm getting the 'Declare a Rival' Empire Focus
-
Bio Titans built in GDF service should now be made of meat and not metal
-
Fixes ethics divergence always switching the entire pop group instead of amount
-
The Automated Curation Algorithms technology will no longer be offered to Wilderness Empires
-
Colonization can not be started again if there's already a colony ship in progress.
-
Increased the amount of workforce Wilderness pops gain to 99999, this way if you ever have more than 1000 of a job the wilderness won't start trying to employ pops like a normal empire
-
Wilderness Empires will no longer be able to build the automation buildings only to destroy them at the start of the next month
-
The Automation Buildings should only show up in a research option once now instead of four times.
-
Fixed multiple pre-FTL buildings sticking around after their owners had been invaded
-
Advanced AIs now start with some extra unity
-
Genocidal Necrophage empires no longer start with a Chamber of Elevation
-
Incompatible Cybernetic Creed buildings are removed from the building list when you embrace a Creed
-
Finishing Biomorphosis while having 7 tradition trees shouldn't reward a ghost tradition tree
-
Fixed the Planetary Supercomputer demanding paperclips
-
Permanent Employment now correctly starts with 400 zombies
-
Added missing loc from Sanctuary World designation tooltip
-
Scavenger Bot is now named correctly in the Timeline Event.
-
You can no longer ruin your game-start economy by focusing on astro-mining while using resource consolidation to have no mining stations in your home system (Resource Consolidation and Astro Mining Drones now exclude each other)
-
Fix issue where fleet/ship stats were not updated correctly when modifiers changed
-
Fix modifiers not having an effect on displayed Fleet Power
-
Biomimetic now applies a 50% workforce bonus to roboticist and replicator jobs
-
Bodysnatchers now may edit Population Controls, similar to Necrophages.
-
The War Fragment will no longer ask you to declare war on empires you have branch offices on. Profit comes first.
-
Officials can now get Architectural Focus trait from Resourceful Ascension event
-
Eternal Vigilance now also generates Defense Platforms for Deep Space Citadels
-
Planet and slave market tooltips will correctly include dystopian specialist jobs into the general specialists list.
-
Fixed an issue where if you gained the jump drive tech before researching level 2 and 3 hyperdrives, your science ships and constructors would not be equipped with jump drives
-
Fixed a bug that may have sometimes caused pop decline to be determined incorrectly on planets with multiple species.
-
The Empire Focus "Build an Agricultural District" now requires food use to draw
-
The Empire Focus "Finish First Contact" can now be completed
-
The Empire Focuses "Have 1000 Consumer Goods" and "Have 1000 Food" have been blocked for ineligible empires
-
The Empire Focus "Conquer a Homeworld" is blocked for empires that lack an interest in politics
-
Empire Focus "Sign a Research Agreement" is blocked for homicidal empires
-
Fatal Mutations no longer cause complete planetary extinction
-
Pox Bombardment for some weird reason no longer works on mechanical beings
-
Armageddon and Pox Bombardment are once again capable of bombing your enemies into the stone-age (tomb-world)
-
Fixed the Identity Repository scaling at 100x the value it should
-
Fixed a rare case of the Fallen Empire Building Received notification not telling you that you had unlocked the Sky Dome.
-
Refugees have returned to their normal behavior, no longer will people flee from the devouring swarm by running back to the devouring swarm.
-
Wilderness Biomass will no longer refuse to work simple drone jobs, back to work you malleable pile of goo!
-
Fixed the size of the smaller Behemoths
-
Fixes to the crystal manufactory system and event chain
-
Fixed missing icon for the Truce End notification
-
Bodysnatchers and Genesis Symbiotes are now properly incompatible
-
Integrated Preservation and Instinctive Synchronization now share effects. Both now improve Automatic Resettlement Chance and increase Amenities from Logistic Drones
-
Aquatic for Machine and Mote-Powered Tools tooltips no longer mention such outdated concepts such as job output modifiers
-
Machine Worlds support basic generator and mining job buildings
-
Fix to Planet Automation building upgrades
-
Fixed a number of tooltips for Luminary traits
-
Fixed some cases of leader trait picks not being given correctly.
-
Evolutionary Predators now gain situation progress for Purging and keeping livestock pops. Happy hunting.
-
Agrarian idyll Housing tech now correctly tells you what it does
-
Buildings having sapient pop requirements will now list the number correctly
-
The Management tab of planets is now visible if you can see planet features. World Consecrators rejoice!
-
Behemoth now gets value properly from mutations
-
Growth Penalty for bioships is now properly applied to naval capacity
Balance
-
Reduced the biomass cost for planetary expansion for wilderness by roughly 50%
-
Xenophobic Individualist Machines start with an Alloy Foundry instead of a Medical Center
-
Void Dwellers now start with up to 3 hydroponics farms depending on food requirements
-
Further tweaks to the ethics effects of civilians:
-
Reduced the happiness for xenophobes and pop upkeep for xenophiles by 50%
-
Increased the amenities for pacifists by 10x
-
Doubled the trade for egalitarians.
-
Habitats now have a Solar Farming Bay specialisation for their Reactor districts, this gives farmer jobs, turning the district into a hybrid energy/food producer.
-
Knights OP:
-
Halved the number of knight jobs from most sources
-
Squires no longer grant the stability of soldiers
-
Reduced the Bonus Pop Growth from the Lover's Pox
-
Reduced the Stability from Memorialist job swaps
-
Updated Scientist Expertise traits
-
Assault armies now cost food instead of minerals for empires with biological ships
-
The life support system on the Crashed Slaver Ship for Broken Shackles has been discovered to be working, granting +30% habitability
-
Increased the Strategic Resource cost of Fallen Empire buildings from 100 to 300.
-
Increased the amount of Trader Jobs from the Galactic Commerce Hub and the Interstellar Commerce Nexus from 100/200 to 600/1200
-
Reduced the Dimensional Fabricator output from +5/+2 strategic resources to +4/+1
-
The Shrinkspace Depot and the Extra-Dimensional depot now grant +500/1000 minor artifact storage capacity
-
The Molecular Revitalization Institute and the Bioregeneration Institute now grant fewer jobs, from 400/600 Medical Workers to 200/300 Medical Workers.
-
The Robot Manufacturing Nexus and the Robot Quantum Production Hub now grant fewer jobs, from 200/500 Roboticists to 150/300 Roboticists.
-
The Quantum Innovation Nexus and the Transcendental Innovation Department now grant fewer jobs, from 400/400 of each researcher type to 200/400 of each researcher type. Politician jobs have been removed.
-
Curator Councilors no longer grant nigh infinite amounts of trade production
-
Synthetic Fertility pops now die off much slower
UI
-
Changes to modifiers are now mirrored in the UI immediately, even when paused
-
Re-added pop decline alert.
-
Improvements to the Build District tooltip
-
Now tells you it will Build a District if you can afford it and click on it
-
The modifier tooltip on a district will now also account for the modifiers coming from the district specialization.
Stability
-
Fixed a common OOS after hotjoining due to leader trait assignments
-
Fix common OOS related to wrong cached data about planet profit
-
Fixed crash happening because a fleet was marked to be killed when the country was destroyed in special circumstances
-
Fix to a wilderness growth related CTD
-
Fixed a circular dependency in the French localization that was causing a crash.
-
Fix crash with paragon special project
-
Fix crash when merging fleets in reinforcements system fail
-
Fix crash in economy fetching data from invalid diplomatic contact
-
Fix crash with defensive armies removing dead army
-
Prevented crash happening on special conditions that allowed holdings to be in regular zones
-
Fixed crash when orbital bombardment ruins building
Performance
-
Make creation of unnecessary jobs more sparse to reduce amount of objects.
-
Make creation of jobs more sparse to reduce amount of objects.
Modding
- Updated species_uses_bonus_growth game rule to match can_species_procreate
Let us know your thoughts, we're staying tuned.
