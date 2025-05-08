Greetings everyone,

Our latest and greatest patch has arrived, carrying plenty of fixes and tweaks to improve your BioGenesis and 4.0 playthroughs.

Please find the patch notes below:

Improvement

Font of Knowledge now includes all of the 4.0 research buildings

The spiritualist fallen empire's shrine now offers improved shroud communing

The fallen materialist's Master Archive now grants additional research options

FE buildings have been made available to Wilderness empires (under the same restrictions as normal), and have received an additional biomass cost.

Updated multiple Databank articles, such as Buildings, Jobs, Housing, and Resettlement

Void Dwellers, Aquatics and Cave Dwellers now grant their robots the relevant trait when they invent robots

Converting a planet into a hive world or machine world now preserves the generator, mining and farming jobs. Known Issue: The special districts on these planets do not swap names or icons to rural districts.

Bugfix

Fixed Pearl Divers not mentioning both a food and mineral upkeep in the tooltip

Fixed some duplicated text on the strong and very strong traits

Blocked Behemoths from laying eggs in combat

Fixed the Artifact Relay decision for hive minds

Fixed the Galactic Market Nomination decision

Fixed Fanatical Purifiers and Devouring Swarm getting the 'Declare a Rival' Empire Focus

Bio Titans built in GDF service should now be made of meat and not metal

Fixes ethics divergence always switching the entire pop group instead of amount

The Automated Curation Algorithms technology will no longer be offered to Wilderness Empires

Colonization can not be started again if there's already a colony ship in progress.

Increased the amount of workforce Wilderness pops gain to 99999, this way if you ever have more than 1000 of a job the wilderness won't start trying to employ pops like a normal empire

Wilderness Empires will no longer be able to build the automation buildings only to destroy them at the start of the next month

The Automation Buildings should only show up in a research option once now instead of four times.

Fixed multiple pre-FTL buildings sticking around after their owners had been invaded

Advanced AIs now start with some extra unity

Genocidal Necrophage empires no longer start with a Chamber of Elevation

Incompatible Cybernetic Creed buildings are removed from the building list when you embrace a Creed

Finishing Biomorphosis while having 7 tradition trees shouldn't reward a ghost tradition tree

Fixed the Planetary Supercomputer demanding paperclips

Permanent Employment now correctly starts with 400 zombies

Added missing loc from Sanctuary World designation tooltip

Scavenger Bot is now named correctly in the Timeline Event.

You can no longer ruin your game-start economy by focusing on astro-mining while using resource consolidation to have no mining stations in your home system (Resource Consolidation and Astro Mining Drones now exclude each other)

Fix issue where fleet/ship stats were not updated correctly when modifiers changed

Fix modifiers not having an effect on displayed Fleet Power

Biomimetic now applies a 50% workforce bonus to roboticist and replicator jobs

Bodysnatchers now may edit Population Controls, similar to Necrophages.

The War Fragment will no longer ask you to declare war on empires you have branch offices on. Profit comes first.

Officials can now get Architectural Focus trait from Resourceful Ascension event

Eternal Vigilance now also generates Defense Platforms for Deep Space Citadels

Planet and slave market tooltips will correctly include dystopian specialist jobs into the general specialists list.

Fixed an issue where if you gained the jump drive tech before researching level 2 and 3 hyperdrives, your science ships and constructors would not be equipped with jump drives

Fixed a bug that may have sometimes caused pop decline to be determined incorrectly on planets with multiple species.

The Empire Focus "Build an Agricultural District" now requires food use to draw

The Empire Focus "Finish First Contact" can now be completed

The Empire Focuses "Have 1000 Consumer Goods" and "Have 1000 Food" have been blocked for ineligible empires

The Empire Focus "Conquer a Homeworld" is blocked for empires that lack an interest in politics

Empire Focus "Sign a Research Agreement" is blocked for homicidal empires

Fatal Mutations no longer cause complete planetary extinction

Pox Bombardment for some weird reason no longer works on mechanical beings

Armageddon and Pox Bombardment are once again capable of bombing your enemies into the stone-age (tomb-world)

Fixed the Identity Repository scaling at 100x the value it should

Fixed a rare case of the Fallen Empire Building Received notification not telling you that you had unlocked the Sky Dome.

Refugees have returned to their normal behavior, no longer will people flee from the devouring swarm by running back to the devouring swarm.

Wilderness Biomass will no longer refuse to work simple drone jobs, back to work you malleable pile of goo!

Fixed the size of the smaller Behemoths

Fixes to the crystal manufactory system and event chain

Fixed missing icon for the Truce End notification

Bodysnatchers and Genesis Symbiotes are now properly incompatible

Integrated Preservation and Instinctive Synchronization now share effects. Both now improve Automatic Resettlement Chance and increase Amenities from Logistic Drones

Aquatic for Machine and Mote-Powered Tools tooltips no longer mention such outdated concepts such as job output modifiers

Machine Worlds support basic generator and mining job buildings

Fix to Planet Automation building upgrades

Fixed a number of tooltips for Luminary traits

Fixed some cases of leader trait picks not being given correctly.

Evolutionary Predators now gain situation progress for Purging and keeping livestock pops. Happy hunting.

Agrarian idyll Housing tech now correctly tells you what it does

Buildings having sapient pop requirements will now list the number correctly

The Management tab of planets is now visible if you can see planet features. World Consecrators rejoice!

Behemoth now gets value properly from mutations