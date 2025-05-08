 Skip to content

8 May 2025 Build 18387982 Edited 8 May 2025 – 14:13:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings everyone,

Our latest and greatest patch has arrived, carrying plenty of fixes and tweaks to improve your BioGenesis and 4.0 playthroughs.

Please find the patch notes below:

Stellaris 4.0.5 Patch Notes

Improvement

  • Converting a planet into a hive world or machine world now preserves the generator, mining and farming jobs. Known Issue: The special districts on these planets do not swap names or icons to rural districts.

  • Void Dwellers, Aquatics and Cave Dwellers now grant their robots the relevant trait when they invent robots

  • Updated multiple Databank articles, such as Buildings, Jobs, Housing, and Resettlement

  • FE buildings have been made available to Wilderness empires (under the same restrictions as normal), and have received an additional biomass cost.

  • The fallen materialist's Master Archive now grants additional research options

  • The spiritualist fallen empire's shrine now offers improved shroud communing

  • Font of Knowledge now includes all of the 4.0 research buildings

Bugfix

  • Fixed Pearl Divers not mentioning both a food and mineral upkeep in the tooltip

  • Fixed some duplicated text on the strong and very strong traits

  • Blocked Behemoths from laying eggs in combat

  • Fixed the Artifact Relay decision for hive minds

  • Fixed the Galactic Market Nomination decision

  • Fixed Fanatical Purifiers and Devouring Swarm getting the 'Declare a Rival' Empire Focus

  • Bio Titans built in GDF service should now be made of meat and not metal

  • Fixes ethics divergence always switching the entire pop group instead of amount

  • The Automated Curation Algorithms technology will no longer be offered to Wilderness Empires

  • Colonization can not be started again if there's already a colony ship in progress.

  • Increased the amount of workforce Wilderness pops gain to 99999, this way if you ever have more than 1000 of a job the wilderness won't start trying to employ pops like a normal empire

  • Wilderness Empires will no longer be able to build the automation buildings only to destroy them at the start of the next month

  • The Automation Buildings should only show up in a research option once now instead of four times.

  • Fixed multiple pre-FTL buildings sticking around after their owners had been invaded

  • Advanced AIs now start with some extra unity

  • Genocidal Necrophage empires no longer start with a Chamber of Elevation

  • Incompatible Cybernetic Creed buildings are removed from the building list when you embrace a Creed

  • Finishing Biomorphosis while having 7 tradition trees shouldn't reward a ghost tradition tree

  • Fixed the Planetary Supercomputer demanding paperclips

  • Permanent Employment now correctly starts with 400 zombies

  • Added missing loc from Sanctuary World designation tooltip

  • Scavenger Bot is now named correctly in the Timeline Event.

  • You can no longer ruin your game-start economy by focusing on astro-mining while using resource consolidation to have no mining stations in your home system (Resource Consolidation and Astro Mining Drones now exclude each other)

  • Fix issue where fleet/ship stats were not updated correctly when modifiers changed

  • Fix modifiers not having an effect on displayed Fleet Power

  • Biomimetic now applies a 50% workforce bonus to roboticist and replicator jobs

  • Bodysnatchers now may edit Population Controls, similar to Necrophages.

  • The War Fragment will no longer ask you to declare war on empires you have branch offices on. Profit comes first.

  • Officials can now get Architectural Focus trait from Resourceful Ascension event

  • Eternal Vigilance now also generates Defense Platforms for Deep Space Citadels

  • Planet and slave market tooltips will correctly include dystopian specialist jobs into the general specialists list.

  • Fixed an issue where if you gained the jump drive tech before researching level 2 and 3 hyperdrives, your science ships and constructors would not be equipped with jump drives

  • Fixed a bug that may have sometimes caused pop decline to be determined incorrectly on planets with multiple species.

  • The Empire Focus "Build an Agricultural District" now requires food use to draw

  • The Empire Focus "Finish First Contact" can now be completed

  • The Empire Focuses "Have 1000 Consumer Goods" and "Have 1000 Food" have been blocked for ineligible empires

  • The Empire Focus "Conquer a Homeworld" is blocked for empires that lack an interest in politics

  • Empire Focus "Sign a Research Agreement" is blocked for homicidal empires

  • Fatal Mutations no longer cause complete planetary extinction

  • Pox Bombardment for some weird reason no longer works on mechanical beings

  • Armageddon and Pox Bombardment are once again capable of bombing your enemies into the stone-age (tomb-world)

  • Fixed the Identity Repository scaling at 100x the value it should

  • Fixed a rare case of the Fallen Empire Building Received notification not telling you that you had unlocked the Sky Dome.

  • Refugees have returned to their normal behavior, no longer will people flee from the devouring swarm by running back to the devouring swarm.

  • Wilderness Biomass will no longer refuse to work simple drone jobs, back to work you malleable pile of goo!

  • Fixed the size of the smaller Behemoths

  • Fixes to the crystal manufactory system and event chain

  • Fixed missing icon for the Truce End notification

  • Bodysnatchers and Genesis Symbiotes are now properly incompatible

  • Integrated Preservation and Instinctive Synchronization now share effects. Both now improve Automatic Resettlement Chance and increase Amenities from Logistic Drones

  • Aquatic for Machine and Mote-Powered Tools tooltips no longer mention such outdated concepts such as job output modifiers

  • Machine Worlds support basic generator and mining job buildings

  • Fix to Planet Automation building upgrades

  • Fixed a number of tooltips for Luminary traits

  • Fixed some cases of leader trait picks not being given correctly.

  • Evolutionary Predators now gain situation progress for Purging and keeping livestock pops. Happy hunting.

  • Agrarian idyll Housing tech now correctly tells you what it does

  • Buildings having sapient pop requirements will now list the number correctly

  • The Management tab of planets is now visible if you can see planet features. World Consecrators rejoice!

  • Behemoth now gets value properly from mutations

  • Growth Penalty for bioships is now properly applied to naval capacity

Balance

  • Reduced the biomass cost for planetary expansion for wilderness by roughly 50%

  • Xenophobic Individualist Machines start with an Alloy Foundry instead of a Medical Center

  • Void Dwellers now start with up to 3 hydroponics farms depending on food requirements

  • Further tweaks to the ethics effects of civilians:

  • Reduced the happiness for xenophobes and pop upkeep for xenophiles by 50%

  • Increased the amenities for pacifists by 10x

  • Doubled the trade for egalitarians.

  • Habitats now have a Solar Farming Bay specialisation for their Reactor districts, this gives farmer jobs, turning the district into a hybrid energy/food producer.

  • Knights OP:

  • Halved the number of knight jobs from most sources

  • Squires no longer grant the stability of soldiers

  • Reduced the Bonus Pop Growth from the Lover's Pox

  • Reduced the Stability from Memorialist job swaps

  • Updated Scientist Expertise traits

  • Assault armies now cost food instead of minerals for empires with biological ships

  • The life support system on the Crashed Slaver Ship for Broken Shackles has been discovered to be working, granting +30% habitability

  • Increased the Strategic Resource cost of Fallen Empire buildings from 100 to 300.

  • Increased the amount of Trader Jobs from the Galactic Commerce Hub and the Interstellar Commerce Nexus from 100/200 to 600/1200

  • Reduced the Dimensional Fabricator output from +5/+2 strategic resources to +4/+1

  • The Shrinkspace Depot and the Extra-Dimensional depot now grant +500/1000 minor artifact storage capacity

  • The Molecular Revitalization Institute and the Bioregeneration Institute now grant fewer jobs, from 400/600 Medical Workers to 200/300 Medical Workers.

  • The Robot Manufacturing Nexus and the Robot Quantum Production Hub now grant fewer jobs, from 200/500 Roboticists to 150/300 Roboticists.

  • The Quantum Innovation Nexus and the Transcendental Innovation Department now grant fewer jobs, from 400/400 of each researcher type to 200/400 of each researcher type. Politician jobs have been removed.

  • Curator Councilors no longer grant nigh infinite amounts of trade production

  • Synthetic Fertility pops now die off much slower

UI

  • Changes to modifiers are now mirrored in the UI immediately, even when paused

  • Re-added pop decline alert.

  • Improvements to the Build District tooltip

  • Now tells you it will Build a District if you can afford it and click on it

  • The modifier tooltip on a district will now also account for the modifiers coming from the district specialization.

Stability

  • Fixed a common OOS after hotjoining due to leader trait assignments

  • Fix common OOS related to wrong cached data about planet profit

  • Fixed crash happening because a fleet was marked to be killed when the country was destroyed in special circumstances

  • Fix to a wilderness growth related CTD

  • Fixed a circular dependency in the French localization that was causing a crash.

  • Fix crash with paragon special project

  • Fix crash when merging fleets in reinforcements system fail

  • Fix crash in economy fetching data from invalid diplomatic contact

  • Fix crash with defensive armies removing dead army

  • Prevented crash happening on special conditions that allowed holdings to be in regular zones

  • Fixed crash when orbital bombardment ruins building

Performance

  • Make creation of unnecessary jobs more sparse to reduce amount of objects.

  • Make creation of jobs more sparse to reduce amount of objects.

Modding

  • Updated species_uses_bonus_growth game rule to match can_species_procreate

Let us know your thoughts, we're staying tuned.

