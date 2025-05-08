Hi everyone,

We're pleased to launch another update today featuring more new additions, improvements and fixes to Cue Club 2. Please see below for a full breakdown of new content.

SNOOKER

Fixed issue where unlocking high break achievement after a foul or at end of a frame would freeze the game.

Added red colour to score box to warn when a player requires snookers to win. Click on the score box to give more detailed information.

Added ability to concede when an AI player is at the table and ahead on points, and you require snookers. Go to 'Game > Match Information > Concede Game'.

14.1 STRAIGHT POOL

Fixed issue where in-game rule variations would not always display correct settings in menus.

Fixed issue where unlocking high run achievement after a foul or at end of a frame would freeze the game.

Fixed issue where 'Safety' button would appear after a serious foul re-rack, and ball / pocket nomination was turned off in rule variations.

Added rule variation to allow player to respot cue ball anywhere on table after opponent pots the cue ball. See 'Game Rules > Rule Variations > 14.1 Straight Pool'.

GAMEPLAY

Added keyboard 'U' key to speed up the current AI opponent shot to 4x speed. On a gamepad press the right bumper button. This can make games faster with less waiting time.

Fixed issue where score box remained highlighted after moving pointer outside the active area.

Fixed issue where it was possible to play a shot using 'C' key when cue ball was still raised in the air after dragging it directly over an object ball.