Hi everyone,
We're pleased to launch another update today featuring more new additions, improvements and fixes to Cue Club 2. Please see below for a full breakdown of new content.
SNOOKER
-
Added ability to concede when an AI player is at the table and ahead on points, and you require snookers. Go to 'Game > Match Information > Concede Game'.
-
Added red colour to score box to warn when a player requires snookers to win. Click on the score box to give more detailed information.
-
Fixed issue where unlocking high break achievement after a foul or at end of a frame would freeze the game.
14.1 STRAIGHT POOL
-
Added rule variation to allow player to respot cue ball anywhere on table after opponent pots the cue ball. See 'Game Rules > Rule Variations > 14.1 Straight Pool'.
-
Fixed issue where 'Safety' button would appear after a serious foul re-rack, and ball / pocket nomination was turned off in rule variations.
-
Fixed issue where unlocking high run achievement after a foul or at end of a frame would freeze the game.
-
Fixed issue where in-game rule variations would not always display correct settings in menus.
GAMEPLAY
-
Added keyboard 'U' key to speed up the current AI opponent shot to 4x speed. On a gamepad press the right bumper button. This can make games faster with less waiting time.
-
Fixed issue where score box remained highlighted after moving pointer outside the active area.
-
Fixed issue where it was possible to play a shot using 'C' key when cue ball was still raised in the air after dragging it directly over an object ball.
-
Fixed issue where zoom out was not possible with middle mouse button click when hovering over an object ball in practice mode (fast aiming turned on).
CUES
-
Re-adjusted cue length relative to table size. Note, there is a cue length reducing option at 'Options > Tables & Equipment > Cues > Global Settings > Length Reduction'. Default value is now 35%.
-
Added new 45% and 50% settings to above length option.
-
Slightly reduced perspective scaling effect when cue is elevated high in 2D overhead mode.
MULTIPLAYER
- Fixed issue where lobby info screen could not be closed by clicking 'X' button if virtual players are not invited into the lobby.
MISCELLANEOUS
-
Improvements to localised game text.
-
Other minor fixes and enhancements.
Changed files in this update