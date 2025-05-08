 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 May 2025 Build 18387942 Edited 8 May 2025 – 13:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

We're pleased to launch another update today featuring more new additions, improvements and fixes to Cue Club 2. Please see below for a full breakdown of new content.

SNOOKER

  • Added ability to concede when an AI player is at the table and ahead on points, and you require snookers. Go to 'Game > Match Information > Concede Game'.

  • Added red colour to score box to warn when a player requires snookers to win. Click on the score box to give more detailed information.

  • Fixed issue where unlocking high break achievement after a foul or at end of a frame would freeze the game.

14.1 STRAIGHT POOL

  • Added rule variation to allow player to respot cue ball anywhere on table after opponent pots the cue ball. See 'Game Rules > Rule Variations > 14.1 Straight Pool'.

  • Fixed issue where 'Safety' button would appear after a serious foul re-rack, and ball / pocket nomination was turned off in rule variations.

  • Fixed issue where unlocking high run achievement after a foul or at end of a frame would freeze the game.

  • Fixed issue where in-game rule variations would not always display correct settings in menus.

GAMEPLAY

  • Added keyboard 'U' key to speed up the current AI opponent shot to 4x speed. On a gamepad press the right bumper button. This can make games faster with less waiting time.

  • Fixed issue where score box remained highlighted after moving pointer outside the active area.

  • Fixed issue where it was possible to play a shot using 'C' key when cue ball was still raised in the air after dragging it directly over an object ball.

  • Fixed issue where zoom out was not possible with middle mouse button click when hovering over an object ball in practice mode (fast aiming turned on).

CUES

  • Re-adjusted cue length relative to table size. Note, there is a cue length reducing option at 'Options > Tables & Equipment > Cues > Global Settings > Length Reduction'. Default value is now 35%.

  • Added new 45% and 50% settings to above length option.

  • Slightly reduced perspective scaling effect when cue is elevated high in 2D overhead mode.

MULTIPLAYER

  • Fixed issue where lobby info screen could not be closed by clicking 'X' button if virtual players are not invited into the lobby.

MISCELLANEOUS

  • Improvements to localised game text.

  • Other minor fixes and enhancements.

Changed files in this update

Windows Cue Club 2 Content Depot 366691
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link