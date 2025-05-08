 Skip to content

8 May 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

We’ve just released Update 1.2.0, featuring a brand-new tutorial for Oil Refinery – The Simulation! The tutorial now starts automatically the next time you launch the game and must be completed once. After that, you can replay it anytime from the main menu.

This update is based entirely on your feedback - thank you!
Now we want to hear more:

  • How do you like the new tutorial?

  • What would you like to see added or improved in the next update?

Let us know in the comments!

