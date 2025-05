The full game of Toward Dawn is now available!

Thank you for all the support. This game has been a passion of mine for the last 14 months, and it means so much as a solo dev to hear all the feedback so far. I hope that you enjoy the full story.

Steam Deck should be fully supported, so if you play on that, please do let me know how it goes!

Feel free to report any bugs you find and I will do my best to fix them as soon as possible.

Diolch,

Devi Serene