Hi Survivors!

Huge thanks for your amazing engagement and the valuable feedback you’ve been sharing with us. We’re aware that you’ve been experiencing some issues with Survival Machine, and we’re not going to leave you to face them alone.

Since yesterday, we’ve managed to implement two major fixes and one minor one — but that’s not all! We want to make sure you can enjoy smooth and seamless gameplay.

That’s why we’re bringing you Hotfix 3.0, which should significantly improve your overall quality of life while playing Survival Machine.

So, what have we been working on all last night and today? Take a look:

Fixed an issue where joining players sometimes did not receive quest data properly.

Increased the duration of the day/night cycle by 20%.

Resolved a bug where certain languages could cause game errors and significantly reduce FPS.

Slightly increased the health of special zombies.

Fixed an issue where saves were not being created correctly when using the Chinese language.

Addressed multiple issues with players accepting invites via the Steam overlay.

Fixed an instance of zombies occasionally passing through walls.

Fixed several occurrences of infinite loading screens.

Increased the durability of wooden tools for better early-game balance.

Improved game startup performance and stability.

Removed an outdated mention of the Demo version when interacting with the globe.

Resolved a rare issue where the player could become unable to move after using a chest.

Fixed a case where the player could fall off a zipline just before reaching the end.

Thank you for your understanding and patience! Have fun!

Berdol

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1601330/Survival_Machine/