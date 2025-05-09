This build helps us prepare for both the visiting and decorating Critter home update and new islands update both will be coming out very soon. First the Critter Home decoration update then shortly after will be the new islands update. Will be putting out a blog post about all this on the 12th of May with the fixed times for both updates. So a lot of new stuff coming very soon. Thank you for your support and patience.

Visuals

We added a visual sign to the outside of houses to indicate who owns the house.

Bug Highlights

Fixed inventory item loss for FIX IT quests/actions like the Crab Shop, Air Machine, Boat Upgrade Control Panel, etc Quests. Anytime you "fixed up" a broken object ie crab shop, boat upgrade, upgrade boat panel, air machine and any others like that it would take two items from your inventory not just one.

Fixed issues with critters riding or standing on items like the spring rides or soap box being off center.

Fixed issue where Critters would potentially stay at home for longer then they should after sleeping making it hard to interact with them or find them. They will now leave their house correctly.

Fixed items like the easel and barbells being placed close to walls could cause the character to go through the wall when used.

Fixed items that you need to be in specific position to use should now cannot be placed where the space needed to stand to use would go through a wall or object.

Fixed picking up a trunk or anything with storage with an almost full inventory in the decoration mode can results in loss of items if there are more items in the storage then available in player inventory.

Many More.