 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 May 2025 Build 18387617 Edited 8 May 2025 – 12:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Update:

  • Smiler: Can no longer attack players hidden in safe zones (cars, lockers, etc.).
  • Fixed an issue where the "Join Private Game" button could become disabled.
  • Resolution scale can now be set lower.
  • Game version checks are now also performed in private matches and will notify players if an update is required. This should resolve unexpected returns to the lobby (please keep us informed).
  • Collision issues fixed in Level 0 Lobby, addressing previous softlock reports.
  • Fixed the elevator issue that prevented players from exiting.
  • Fixed spectator mode when joining a game late: you can now access the menu and directly spectate a player.

Player Feedback Request:

Please provide detailed information about the conditions in which you encounter the issue of characters getting stuck on each other. Your precise feedback helps us significantly.
Thank you!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2835533
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link