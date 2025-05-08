Smiler: Can no longer attack players hidden in safe zones (cars, lockers, etc.).

Fixed an issue where the "Join Private Game" button could become disabled.

Resolution scale can now be set lower.

Game version checks are now also performed in private matches and will notify players if an update is required. This should resolve unexpected returns to the lobby (please keep us informed).

Collision issues fixed in Level 0 Lobby, addressing previous softlock reports.

Fixed the elevator issue that prevented players from exiting.

Fixed spectator mode when joining a game late: you can now access the menu and directly spectate a player.

Player Feedback Request:

Please provide detailed information about the conditions in which you encounter the issue of characters getting stuck on each other. Your precise feedback helps us significantly.

Thank you!