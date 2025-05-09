

Back in November, we launched Castle Catastrophe, Witch It's 4th map contest! Following the release of 200+ new creative mode structures and material overrides, participants now had more creative options than ever while building their contest entries. 🏰

"Castle Catastrophe" was the contest theme - participants were tasked with creating a castle-themed map that has been struck by a disaster. Map creators had the freedom to interpret this theme however they like, while remaining true to it's core intent. As a result, we had received arguably our most unique, diverse, and incredible selection of entries we've ever had the privilege of judging! 🤯

Each winning map is now implemented into Witch It and playable on the official Servers.

Castle Catastrophe Winner Maps!

Created by Pinoue Banana

Created by Obscura

Created by fri.

Created by Anghely

🌐We also added a New Utility Prop in Creative Mode called World Properties which allows you the configuration of light, fog and even the Music (only available on empty template maps)





And ofcourse a small little tease with 3 new Creative Mode structures honoring the map contest winners & the additional awards winners.

✉️There is also a new Feedback Button in the main menu that sends you to a Feedback form direct in the game.(useful for console players)

Have fun playin! and enjoy the new Creative Options.

Patch Notes:

Added: Castle Catastrophe winner maps

Woodcastle Cat-astrophe by Anghely

Otsiro Crest Castle by fri.

Ingeborg's Wandering Retreat by Obscura

Spellbound Town by Pinoue Banana

Added: 3 new structures to Creative Mode, including

"Royal Bed", honoring the map contest winners

"Telescope", honoring the additional awards winners

"Telescopic Stand"

Added: New Utility Prop in Creative Mode which allows configuration of light and fog (only available on empty template maps)

Added: Additional light settings to turn them into spot lights and to turn off their shadows (to improve performance if shadows aren’t needed)

Added: More snow roof variants and tileable ground materials to Creative Mode

Added: Curtain material variants to Creative Mode

Added: Feedback form in main menu

Added: Chat functionality for gamepads

Added: Friend list presence, to see what friends are currently playing, and to join them directly

↻ Changed: To make place for the 4 new Maps, the 4 least played Featured Maps got removed:

Niemeyer Legacy

Powersource

Lost Temple

Vermilion Valley

✓ Fixed: Broken spots on 'Bone Pit', 'Sunset Swamp', 'Loakiki Paradise' & 'Shard of Wiqqarra'

