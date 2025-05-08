Crash fixes

Fix furnace/forge having smoke when off

Fix not being able to push vehicles underwater

Fix hair going through hoodies

Fix flare gun not loading ammo

Fix some bad thumbnails on items

Fix not being able to place built crates onto shelves

Fix some plants not networking properly/desyncing

Fix firearm magazines loading the wrong type of ammo sometimes

Fix pouring fluid into a sink resetting its decay

Fix not applying thirst properly when sleeping

Fix black loading screen remaining for too long sometimes

Fix excessive bloom

Fix being able to move destroyed furniture