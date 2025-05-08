-
Crash fixes
Fix furnace/forge having smoke when off
Fix not being able to push vehicles underwater
Fix hair going through hoodies
Fix flare gun not loading ammo
Fix some bad thumbnails on items
Fix not being able to place built crates onto shelves
Fix some plants not networking properly/desyncing
Fix firearm magazines loading the wrong type of ammo sometimes
Fix pouring fluid into a sink resetting its decay
Fix not applying thirst properly when sleeping
Fix black loading screen remaining for too long sometimes
Fix excessive bloom
Fix being able to move destroyed furniture
Fix being able to pour an excess of fuel into fuel tanks and generators
VEIN 0.018 Hotfix 2
