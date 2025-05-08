 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 May 2025 Build 18387567 Edited 8 May 2025 – 11:52:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Crash fixes

  • Fix furnace/forge having smoke when off

  • Fix not being able to push vehicles underwater

  • Fix hair going through hoodies

  • Fix flare gun not loading ammo

  • Fix some bad thumbnails on items

  • Fix not being able to place built crates onto shelves

  • Fix some plants not networking properly/desyncing

  • Fix firearm magazines loading the wrong type of ammo sometimes

  • Fix pouring fluid into a sink resetting its decay

  • Fix not applying thirst properly when sleeping

  • Fix black loading screen remaining for too long sometimes

  • Fix excessive bloom

  • Fix being able to move destroyed furniture

  • Fix being able to pour an excess of fuel into fuel tanks and generators

Changed files in this update

Linux Depot 1857951
  • Loading history…
Windows Depot 1857952
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link