Age of Reforging: The Freelands v 1.01d Online Hotfix

All food is now allowed by default after purchasing a caravan.

The character model can now be rotated in the character window even when it is paused.

Fixed the issue where the random blind box in the Temple of Gortos could only open ordinary quality equipment.

Fixed the issue where the caravan's support personnel could still provide assistance in encounters after leaving the caravan.

Fixed the issue where the payday was reset after loading the game.

Fixed the issue where the task mark could be incorrectly marked on the NPC with the same name after accepting a delivery task.

Fixed the issue where the dialogue display was incorrect when inviting NPCs to join the team.