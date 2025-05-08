 Skip to content

8 May 2025 Build 18387552 Edited 8 May 2025 – 10:59:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Age of Reforging: The Freelands v 1.01d Online Hotfix

Optimization and Improvement:

  • The character model can now be rotated in the character window even when it is paused.

  • All food is now allowed by default after purchasing a caravan.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed the issue where the random blind box in the Temple of Gortos could only open ordinary quality equipment.

  • Fixed the issue where the caravan's support personnel could still provide assistance in encounters after leaving the caravan.

  • Fixed the issue where the payday was reset after loading the game.

  • Fixed the issue where the task mark could be incorrectly marked on the NPC with the same name after accepting a delivery task.

  • Fixed the issue where the dialogue display was incorrect when inviting NPCs to join the team.

  • Fixed several localization issues.

Quest fixes:
Abandoned Farm:

  • Evil and Evil: Fixed an issue where the performance was abnormal when Odell called the werewolf to appear.

  • Evil and Evil: Fixed an issue where after completing the Herb Storm quest, it was impossible to talk to Phyllis, resulting in an inability to advance Phyllis's quest.

  • Evil and Evil: Fixed an issue where after completing the Herb Storm quest, there was no option to exchange fire with the emerald when talking to Phyllis.

Gray Hills:

  • Dirty Potion: Fixed an issue where an incorrect quest icon was displayed as false.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1161831
