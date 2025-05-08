Age of Reforging: The Freelands v 1.01d Online Hotfix
Optimization and Improvement:
-
The character model can now be rotated in the character window even when it is paused.
-
All food is now allowed by default after purchasing a caravan.
Bug Fixes:
-
Fixed the issue where the random blind box in the Temple of Gortos could only open ordinary quality equipment.
-
Fixed the issue where the caravan's support personnel could still provide assistance in encounters after leaving the caravan.
-
Fixed the issue where the payday was reset after loading the game.
-
Fixed the issue where the task mark could be incorrectly marked on the NPC with the same name after accepting a delivery task.
-
Fixed the issue where the dialogue display was incorrect when inviting NPCs to join the team.
-
Fixed several localization issues.
Quest fixes:
Abandoned Farm:
-
Evil and Evil: Fixed an issue where the performance was abnormal when Odell called the werewolf to appear.
-
Evil and Evil: Fixed an issue where after completing the Herb Storm quest, it was impossible to talk to Phyllis, resulting in an inability to advance Phyllis's quest.
-
Evil and Evil: Fixed an issue where after completing the Herb Storm quest, there was no option to exchange fire with the emerald when talking to Phyllis.
Gray Hills:
- Dirty Potion: Fixed an issue where an incorrect quest icon was displayed as false.
