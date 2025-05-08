 Skip to content

8 May 2025 Build 18387525 Edited 8 May 2025 – 12:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

A few minor fixes

  • Banned player pausing the game during cutscenes (I think this was occasionally causing bugs)

  • Made a bunch of typo/spelling/grammatical fixes

  • Changed the way vsynch works to try and cap FPS on high refresh monitor settings

  • Added a new source of memories in chapter 8

Additional Notes:
The game has been out a week now, and I'm hoping most of the initial bugs have been fixed now. As long as nothing terrible crops up the pace of patches might slow down a bit from now on.

Thanks for the feedback and typo spots etc. Its hard to catch everything when you are a solo dev so I appreciate the all the reports and the patience of anyone who waited for a fix or feedback. Thank you everyone for your support!

