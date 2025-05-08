Hey everyone,

here are some fixes and balance changes based on your latest bug reports.

Change-log:

Fixed bug causing ship perks to be lost.

Fixed bug causing you to enter combat even in events that should avoid combat

Added a check that should avoid edge-case situations where you have a ship locked, even if the unlock conditions for it are met

Made the logic for Lacerate more robust, making for more consistent triggering of its effect

Buffed the base Firestrike card from 4 damage to 6 damage, and from 1 to 2 shred, the upgraded Firestrike from 6 to 8 damage, and base shred from 2 to 3.

Modified the starting Pyroclast weapon so it starts with 2 firestrike cards, as that is meant to be the main damage dealer of that equipment.

Added a subsystem to its starting radiator that increases its heat capacity by 2, and replaced the thermal buffer starting card with Heat convertor.