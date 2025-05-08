 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 May 2025 Build 18387496 Edited 8 May 2025 – 12:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Based on feedback from power users in the controller community, I’ve added a new Raw Gamepad Input option.

This mode bypasses all in-game processing (dead zones, curves, sensitivity scaling) and lets you fine-tune your controller externally - through hardware software, drivers, or Steam Input.

You can toggle Raw Gamepad Input in the game’s Settings menu. It’s a small but important step toward smoother controller play - especially on high-end pads and Steam Deck.

In addition, maps now look noticeably better on low graphics settings. I’ve reworked lighting and skylight handling to improve visual quality without increasing performance cost.

Huge thanks to the r/controller community for the feedback and expertise!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3351551
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link