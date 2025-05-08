Based on feedback from power users in the controller community, I’ve added a new Raw Gamepad Input option.

This mode bypasses all in-game processing (dead zones, curves, sensitivity scaling) and lets you fine-tune your controller externally - through hardware software, drivers, or Steam Input.

You can toggle Raw Gamepad Input in the game’s Settings menu. It’s a small but important step toward smoother controller play - especially on high-end pads and Steam Deck.

In addition, maps now look noticeably better on low graphics settings. I’ve reworked lighting and skylight handling to improve visual quality without increasing performance cost.

Huge thanks to the r/controller community for the feedback and expertise!