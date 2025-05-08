Another few improvements for you! Thanks again to the wonderful community for letting us know of any issues & suggestions!

🤝 Proper saving & loading for potion inspector (so he shouldn't spawn again after leaving the game and loading on a monday)

🤝 Re-worked saving/loading for shelves. Some users experienced issues with shelves not saving/loading properly, either shuffling or missing potions. Hopefully this is fixed, otherwise, let me know!

*🤝 Indicates changes suggested by the community