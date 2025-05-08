The Engineers of the Endless Railway have declared that various bugs and issues that plagued RailGods of Hysterra shall be fixed.

DX12 Banished - That cursed rune, DX12, has been sealed away! The madness that it brought with it caused much of the instability. Thus, DX12 shall slumber until its madness is tamed.

The Chains of Time and FPS are Reforged - No longer shall the framerate run wild like a shoggoth on fire. 60 FPS shall now be the sacred norm, with 30 and 120 offered to those who crave either serenity or frenzy. Existing save games will also default to 60 FPS.

Windowed Fullscreen Ascends - The first awakenings into Hysterra shall occur in the dreamlike state of Windowed Fullscreen. Existing save games will also default to Windowed Fullscreen.

Vanishing Treasures Restored - The chest in the final Wagon/carriage, was found to be a monster in disguise, consuming the precious items stored in it. The beast has been defeated and thrown back into the Dreamworld and replaced with a properly inspected chest. Your items can now safely be stored here

The Aspect Ratio Ritual (16:9 Enforced) - Though it pains us to have to do so, the game will temporarily run in 16:9 ratio only. Important: This means that widescreen is (temporarily) no longer supported. It will return once we have the bug situation under control.

Now return to the Hysterra with renewed vigor, and may your RailGod purr with satisfaction at these fixes.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/3201910/RailGods_of_Hysterra