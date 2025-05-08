EU Region



Match 1

MS vs YB [White Elk Fort] 0-2

Round 1

MS launched their offensive from the right-side breach, pushing straight toward Point A through the central corridor. Fierce clashes broke out near the A-point junction. MS had a golden opportunity to punish YB with Trebuchets, but their shots landed too deep, and the units failed to press forward in time—squandering their siege advantage. Just then, multiple YB Cavalry squads struck from the flank, encircling and crushing MS’s frontline. MS regrouped and launched another assault on Point A, only to walk into a brutal three-sided ambush. Their forces were wiped out. Flawless defense by YB!



Round 2

With roles reversed, MS didn’t commit units to delay YB at Point A. Instead, they gambled on holding the base later on. YB swiftly captured Point A without resistance. As they regrouped near the final supply point, MS made a critical misstep—sending nearly all their forces into an aggressive push. In siege defense, such a move without overwhelming force is pure risk. As expected, YB held firm with constant reinforcements and crushed MS in one clean wave. YB rolled into the base for a textbook win. Congratulations to YB!



Match 2

WLD vs ETR [Heilung Fjord] 2-0

Round 1

WLD advanced through the breach near Point B and quickly formed up on the left flank. ETR initially held the upper hand in the B-point fight, but a full cavalry charge from WLD shattered their exposed lines. With a 300+ unit lead, WLD had the win in sight. From there, it was a smooth, unstoppable push. WLD dominated and claimed the first victory!



Round 2

After switching sides, the two teams traded blows at Points A and B. ETR managed to take both, and losses were even on both sides. Once they captured Point C, ETR aimed to press toward the base using the high-ground supply point above B. But WLD locked down the BC corridor from the plaza and launched a steady counterattack, pulling ahead by another 300 units. In the final showdown, a major misplay by ETR's shield squad on a narrow path left their main force wide open. WLD seized the moment and crushed their core. A decisive victory—congrats to WLD!



Match 3

HB vs DL [Heilung Fjord] 0-2

Round 1

HB opened the attack by setting up around the courtyard in front of Point A. But DL didn’t give them a second to breathe—no time for formation, no time for artillery. DL split their forces: front-line troops locked the courtyard gate while ranged units rained fire, and infantry swarmed in from the side stairs. In a crushing assault, HB was wiped out, and DL pulled ahead by over 100 units. With time running out, HB launched a final desperate push toward Point A, looking for a miracle. But DL’s reinforcements held the line to the very end. Solid defense—GG to DL!



Round 2

On defense, HB abandoned Point A from the start and made a reckless move: charging in with mass cavalry—straight into a visible Sunward Phalanx. Over 200 units were lost in the blink of an eye. At the B-point supply area, HB tried again with a mid-sized strike force, but DL, already in control, countered with ease. HB’s last strength collapsed, and DL cruised to victory. Well played, DL!



Match 4

AAS vs FOW [Kurak Castle] 2-0

Round 1

FOW, on defense, didn’t contest Point A and quickly fell back to the base. AAS split their forces—leaving a small group at the front gate to bait, while the main force flanked through the rear. FOW took the bait and pushed out in numbers, only to get caught off guard as AAS hit the rear supply point. A fierce clash broke out in the rear corridor. With FOW’s reinforcements scattered, AAS's respawns streamed straight into the base. A masterclass in tactical delay—AAS took the core and claimed the win. GG AAS!



Round 2

On the attack now, AAS charged head-on toward FOW’s main front gate position. Losses mounted on both sides. FOW pulled a surprise move—slipped through the gate and closed it behind them, nearly making it straight to the base. But the left siege tower, already landed, became the game-changer. AAS quickly rotated, overwhelmed FOW’s units before they could secure the base, and held the line. With a Unit lead and a clean sweep, AAS locked in the final win. Congratulations to AAS!



AMS Region



Match 1

SHRK vs WM [Harbour City] 0-2

Round 1

The first clash broke out on the left wall near Point A. WM capitalized on superior unit composition to wipe out SHRK’s initial assault, taking a lead of over 200 units. Though SHRK bounced back in the second wave, WM maintained the advantage. In the final base fight, SHRK managed to sneak in and briefly capture the flag with a flanking maneuver, but their earlier overextension cost them dearly. WM held firm with wave after wave of reinforcements and cleared them out of the base. Victory to WM!

Round 2

With roles switched, WM stormed the side gate with overwhelming numbers. SHRK, unprepared, failed to respond in time and lost key units early. The main battle erupted at the right supply point. Targeting enemy heroes with precision, WM dismantled SHRK’s formation—leaving their units leaderless. What remained was quickly surrounded. At the left flank, WM closed the match with a sweeping cavalry flank, crushing SHRK’s last line of defense. This time, it’s SHRK who seals the win. GG!



Match 2

APM vs WARR [Harbour City] 2-1

Round 1

APM kicked off strong, flanking from the side gate to disrupt WARR’s formation and snatch an early Unit lead. The first major fight happened at the base corridor. But as they say—pride comes before the fall. APM overcommitted in the narrow choke and got hammered by WARR’s trebuchet barrage. The early advantage vanished. With steady, disciplined pushes, WARR turned the tables and took the win. Well played!



Round 2

Now on offense, APM and WARR clashed early at the side gate. Losses were even, but APM couldn’t break through. They regrouped and surged up the main gate, flanking from the right stairs to push back toward Point A. Holding a slight unit edge, they forced a showdown at the base. This time, learning from past mistakes, APM chose a steady frontal assault rather than reckless aggression—earning a solid win and tying the score!



Round 3 [Grasslands]

In the final game, APM gave up on Point B and went all-in on a rapid AC capture. WARR stuck to standard tactics, fortifying B, thinking C was a red-side stronghold. That decision backfired fast. APM launched a direct strike on the exposed base and began capturing, reaching 40% before WARR scrambled to send reinforcements. Then APM pivoted, seized Point B, and locked in all three points. The final clash erupted at B, but APM’s relentless hold and delay tactics bled WARR out. With triple points in hand, APM reset the base progress and secured the match. GG APM!



