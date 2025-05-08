Hello, fellow island-builders!
We’re launching a new playtest phase and want you to help test some exciting features before full release. This is your chance to try what’s coming next — and shape the final version of Dragon Spot with your feedback.
Follow the game on the Steam page to stay updated:
Access will be granted once we hit 50 sign-ups!
🔧 What We're Testing:
-
Steam Deck compatibility – does the game run smoothly in portable mode?
-
Creative-to-Puzzle conversion – create islands in Creative Mode and turn them into puzzles for others.
-
Steam Workshop integration – share your maps and download creations from other players.
💬We Want Your Feedback:
-
Does everything work well on Steam Deck?
-
Is the puzzle-conversion tool easy to use?
-
Any bugs or ideas about Steam Workshop?
❤️ Thank You for Supporting Us!
Your feedback helps us improve Dragon Spot. If you enjoy the demo, please consider adding it to your Wishlist — this really helps indie games get noticed.
