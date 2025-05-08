Hello, fellow island-builders!

We’re launching a new playtest phase and want you to help test some exciting features before full release. This is your chance to try what’s coming next — and shape the final version of Dragon Spot with your feedback.

Follow the game on the Steam page to stay updated:





Access will be granted once we hit 50 sign-ups!

🔧 What We're Testing:

Steam Deck compatibility – does the game run smoothly in portable mode?

Creative-to-Puzzle conversion – create islands in Creative Mode and turn them into puzzles for others.

Steam Workshop integration – share your maps and download creations from other players.

💬We Want Your Feedback:

Does everything work well on Steam Deck?

Is the puzzle-conversion tool easy to use?

Any bugs or ideas about Steam Workshop?

❤️ Thank You for Supporting Us!

Your feedback helps us improve Dragon Spot. If you enjoy the demo, please consider adding it to your Wishlist — this really helps indie games get noticed.