Major 8 May 2025 Build 18387119 Edited 8 May 2025 – 12:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello, fellow island-builders!

We’re launching a new playtest phase and want you to help test some exciting features before full release. This is your chance to try what’s coming next — and shape the final version of Dragon Spot with your feedback.

Follow the game on the Steam page to stay updated:


Access will be granted once we hit 50 sign-ups!

🔧 What We're Testing:

  • Steam Deck compatibility – does the game run smoothly in portable mode?

  • Creative-to-Puzzle conversion – create islands in Creative Mode and turn them into puzzles for others.

  • Steam Workshop integration – share your maps and download creations from other players.

💬We Want Your Feedback:

  • Does everything work well on Steam Deck?

  • Is the puzzle-conversion tool easy to use?

  • Any bugs or ideas about Steam Workshop?

❤️ Thank You for Supporting Us!
Your feedback helps us improve Dragon Spot. If you enjoy the demo, please consider adding it to your Wishlist — this really helps indie games get noticed.

