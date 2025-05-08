-
Updated the player rotation, move left or right movement. Without movement rotates camera, with moving rotates the player character.
Updates to Keakos harbor, extended the town centre.
Fixed, optimized world biome issues, including tree shadows which were too dark.
Several miscelanous improvements.
Early Access Patch 3.3.4
Update notes via Steam Community
