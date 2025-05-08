 Skip to content

8 May 2025 Build 18387110 Edited 8 May 2025 – 10:39:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Updated the player rotation, move left or right movement. Without movement rotates camera, with moving rotates the player character.

  • Updates to Keakos harbor, extended the town centre.

  • Fixed, optimized world biome issues, including tree shadows which were too dark.

  • Several miscelanous improvements.

Changed files in this update

EPICA Depot Depot 1281481
